Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Stock Price

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$20.00 to C$16.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.84% from the stock’s previous close.

D.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock opened at C$15.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$254.74 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.31, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.08. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a one year low of C$14.05 and a one year high of C$23.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.91.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Michael Lockwood Hughes sold 1,544 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.94, for a total transaction of C$27,702.29. Also, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$17.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$274,961.08. Corporate insiders own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

