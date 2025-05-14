Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Stock Price

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$20.00 to C$16.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.84% from the stock’s previous close.
D.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.
In other news, Senior Officer Robert Michael Lockwood Hughes sold 1,544 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.94, for a total transaction of C$27,702.29. Also, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$17.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$274,961.08. Corporate insiders own 47.23% of the company’s stock.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
