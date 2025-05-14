Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Price Target to C$10.00

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DBM. CIBC cut shares of Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$7.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Securities set a C$9.50 price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Doman Building Materials Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Doman Building Materials Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.13.

TSE DBM opened at C$8.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.91. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of C$6.30 and a 52 week high of C$9.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$745.52 million, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.92.

In other Doman Building Materials Group news, Director Marc Seguin acquired 10,000 shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,300.00. 20.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd is a wholesale distributor of building materials and home renovation products. The company services the new home construction, home renovation and industrial markets by supplying the retail and wholesale lumber and building materials industry, hardware stores, industrial and furniture manufacturers and similar concerns.

