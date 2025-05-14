Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Price Target to $3.00

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $4.50 to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LTRX. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Lantronix from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Lantronix from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lantronix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.13.

Shares of NASDAQ LTRX opened at $2.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.01 million, a PE ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average of $3.04. Lantronix has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $4.55.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). Lantronix had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lantronix will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Lantronix news, Director Hoshi Printer acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $40,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,847.50. This represents a 8.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Saleel Awsare acquired 15,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $31,673.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,305.01. The trade was a 5.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 65,011 shares of company stock valued at $160,923. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Lantronix by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 284,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Lantronix by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 27,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 9,180 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Lantronix by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 10,381 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Lantronix by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 275,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 14,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

