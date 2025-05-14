Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average After Insider Selling

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$43.67 and traded as high as C$45.02. Canadian Natural Resources shares last traded at C$44.93, with a volume of 17,810,749 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNQ. Tudor Pickering cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.08.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$41.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$43.67. The stock has a market cap of C$94.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Canadian Natural Resources is one of the largest oil and natural gas producers in western Canada, supplemented by operations in the North Sea and Offshore Africa. The company’s portfolio includes light and medium oil, heavy oil, bitumen, synthetic oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Production averaged 1.16 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds over 11.5 billion boe of proven and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

