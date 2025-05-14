Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM) Receives $1.93 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.93.

Separately, D. Boral Capital decreased their price target on shares of Carisma Therapeutics from $12.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Carisma Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carisma Therapeutics by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Carisma Therapeutics by 3,661,933.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 549,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 549,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARM opened at $0.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.79. Carisma Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. The company's ex vivo CAR-M cell therapies include CT-0508, a CAR-macrophage, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; CT-0525, a CAR-monocyte that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; and CT-1119, a mesothelin-targeted CAR-Monocyte that is in pre-clinical stage to treat patients with advanced mesothelin-positive solid tumors, including lung cancer, mesothelioma, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, and others.

