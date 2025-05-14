Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM) Receives $1.93 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.93.
Separately, D. Boral Capital decreased their price target on shares of Carisma Therapeutics from $12.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.
View Our Latest Stock Report on CARM
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carisma Therapeutics
Carisma Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CARM opened at $0.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.79. Carisma Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23.
Carisma Therapeutics Company Profile
Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. The company's ex vivo CAR-M cell therapies include CT-0508, a CAR-macrophage, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; CT-0525, a CAR-monocyte that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; and CT-1119, a mesothelin-targeted CAR-Monocyte that is in pre-clinical stage to treat patients with advanced mesothelin-positive solid tumors, including lung cancer, mesothelioma, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, and others.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Carisma Therapeutics
- Stock Average Calculator
- NVIDIA Stock Surges on Bullish News: How High Could It Climb?
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Why Boeing May Be Ready to Take Off After Latest Developments
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- eBay Nears Big Breakout: Time to Buy the Under-the-Radar Winner?
Receive News & Ratings for Carisma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carisma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.