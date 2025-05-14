Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Cass Information Systems were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cass Information Systems Price Performance

Shares of Cass Information Systems stock opened at $43.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.89 million, a PE ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.48. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.99 and a 52-week high of $47.14.

Cass Information Systems Announces Dividend

Cass Information Systems ( NASDAQ:CASS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $46.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 million. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 8.25%. Analysts predict that Cass Information Systems, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Cass Information Systems’s payout ratio is presently 81.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cass Information Systems from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

