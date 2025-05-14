CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBZ. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 362.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after buying an additional 61,679 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 86,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in CBIZ by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 393,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,234,000 after purchasing an additional 61,376 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CBIZ by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in CBIZ by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

CBZ stock opened at $73.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 0.91. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.66 and a 52-week high of $90.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.32.

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.18. CBIZ had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $838.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. CBIZ’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBZ. StockNews.com lowered CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

In other news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 6,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total transaction of $468,240.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,996,208.25. This represents a 13.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

