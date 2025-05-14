Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS) Stock Price Down 4.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Celebrus Technologies plc (LON:CLBS – Get Free Report) were down 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 200 ($2.66) and last traded at GBX 201.30 ($2.68). Approximately 41,542 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 68,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 210 ($2.79).

Celebrus Technologies Stock Down 4.1%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 203.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 243.43. The company has a market capitalization of £80.01 million, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.34.

About Celebrus Technologies

As a disruptive data technology platform, Celebrus is focused on improving the relationships between brands and consumers via better data. Celebrus redefines what digital identity verification means to power both next-level marketing and fraud prevention use cases. Deployed across 30+ countries throughout the financial services, healthcare, retail, travel, and telecommunications sectors, Celebrus automatically captures, contextualises, and activates consumer behavioral data in live-time across all digital channels.

