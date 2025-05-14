Centuri (NYSE:CTRI) Shares Up 8.9% Following Strong Earnings

Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8.9% during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $21.60 and last traded at $21.26. 103,990 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 432,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.53.

The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Centuri had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. The business had revenue of $550.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.41 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Centuri from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Centuri from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Centuri from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Institutional Trading of Centuri

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Centuri by 410.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 19,022 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Centuri during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Centuri by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Centuri by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centuri by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 9,176 shares during the last quarter.

Centuri Trading Up 2.6%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08.

Centuri Company Profile

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

Further Reading

