Chardan Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 196.64% from the stock’s previous close.

QURE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of uniQure from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of uniQure to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, uniQure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.82.

uniQure Stock Performance

uniQure stock opened at $12.81 on Monday. uniQure has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $19.18. The company has a market capitalization of $701.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.18.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 837.80% and a negative return on equity of 188.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that uniQure will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at uniQure

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 28,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $291,628.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,454 shares in the company, valued at $6,703,461.66. The trade was a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 14,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $153,448.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,380.40. This represents a 8.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,830 shares of company stock valued at $961,401. Company insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in uniQure in the third quarter worth approximately $7,360,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in uniQure by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 102,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 34,034 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in uniQure by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at $437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

Featured Articles

