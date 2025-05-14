Chemours (NYSE:CC) versus Aduro Clean Technologies (NASDAQ:ADUR) Financial Analysis

Aduro Clean Technologies (NASDAQ:ADUR – Get Free Report) and Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap manufacturing companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aduro Clean Technologies and Chemours”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Aduro Clean Technologies alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aduro Clean Technologies $258,792.00 672.51 N/A N/A N/A Chemours $5.79 billion 0.30 -$238.00 million $0.20 58.95

Profitability

Aduro Clean Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chemours.

This table compares Aduro Clean Technologies and Chemours’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aduro Clean Technologies N/A N/A N/A Chemours 1.51% 26.54% 2.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Aduro Clean Technologies and Chemours, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aduro Clean Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Chemours 0 4 5 0 2.56

Aduro Clean Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 716.99%. Chemours has a consensus target price of $18.33, indicating a potential upside of 55.50%. Given Aduro Clean Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aduro Clean Technologies is more favorable than Chemours.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.3% of Chemours shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Chemours shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Chemours beats Aduro Clean Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aduro Clean Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. Aduro Clean Technologies is based in LONDON, Ontario.

About Chemours

(Get Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging. The Thermal & Specialized Solutions segment offers of refrigerants, thermal management solutions, propellants, foam blowing agents, and specialty solvents. The Advanced Performance Materials segment products portfolio includes various industrial resins, specialty products, membranes, and coatings for electronics, communications, transportation, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, and medical, and other applications under the eflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands. The company sells its products through direct and indirect channels, as well as through a network of resellers and distributors. The Chemours Company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for Aduro Clean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aduro Clean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.