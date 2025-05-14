ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) to Repurchase $0.00 in Outstanding Stock

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 13th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Performance
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 6.66%.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People’s Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.
