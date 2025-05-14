CIMG (IMG) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Comparison

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CIMG and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CIMG $3.79 million -$8.75 million -0.08 CIMG Competitors $2.02 billion $52.58 million 13.70

CIMG’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CIMG. CIMG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.4% of CIMG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of CIMG shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

CIMG has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CIMG’s rivals have a beta of 0.91, meaning that their average stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CIMG and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIMG -251.32% -1,600.52% -202.10% CIMG Competitors -34.52% -254.38% -23.69%

Summary

CIMG rivals beat CIMG on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About CIMG

CIMG Inc. is a digital marketing, sales and distribution company for various consumer products with focuses on food and beverages. CIMG Inc., formerly known as NUZEE INC., is based in BEIJING.

