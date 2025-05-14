Citizens Jmp Initiates Coverage on Amentum (NYSE:AMTM)

Equities research analysts at Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citizens Jmp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AMTM. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Amentum from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Amentum in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Amentum in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Amentum in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amentum in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

Shares of NYSE AMTM opened at $21.17 on Monday. Amentum has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $34.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Analysts anticipate that Amentum will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Barbara Loughran acquired 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.23 per share, with a total value of $97,658.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,658. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 18.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMTM. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Amentum during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Amentum by 108.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amentum by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amentum during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Amentum in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

