Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,137,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,835 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $30,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Clear Secure by 221.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Clear Secure by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 113,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YOU. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Clear Secure from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Clear Secure Stock Up 1.3%

YOU opened at $24.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.21. Clear Secure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $38.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.02 million. Clear Secure had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Clear Secure Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Clear Secure Profile

(Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.