Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Receives $32.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

In other news, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 4,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $114,498.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,490.30. This represents a 34.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $1,381,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 615,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,016,073.65. This trade represents a 7.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 644,510 shares of company stock valued at $18,478,363 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 3.9% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntleigh Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 32,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CWAN opened at $24.31 on Friday. Clearwater Analytics has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $35.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.55 and a 200-day moving average of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.79.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $126.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.11 million. Clearwater Analytics had a net margin of 93.97% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

