Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Shares Down 1.7% Following Insider Selling

Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) fell 1.7% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $68.70 and last traded at $69.30. 6,167,792 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 15,480,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.52.
Specifically, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $4,335,629.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 187,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,491,148.92. This trade represents a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $6,391,355.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,815,287.99. This trade represents a 30.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently weighed in on KO. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.59.
Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.9%
The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.47.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.60%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 360.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Coca-Cola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- NVIDIA Stock Surges on Bullish News: How High Could It Climb?
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Why Boeing May Be Ready to Take Off After Latest Developments
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- eBay Nears Big Breakout: Time to Buy the Under-the-Radar Winner?
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.