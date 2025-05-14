Comerica Bank Acquires 2,130 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1,595.7% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGDV opened at $36.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.87. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1 year low of $30.94 and a 1 year high of $37.38.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Dividend Announcement

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.