Comerica Bank Acquires 2,530 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 56.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 438,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 157,775 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 232.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in LiveRamp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 95,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in LiveRamp by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,737 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RAMP shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LiveRamp news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 3,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $119,663.18. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 57,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,189.98. This represents a 5.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LiveRamp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 2,970.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.24. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $38.00.

LiveRamp Profile

(Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.