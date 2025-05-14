Comerica Bank Acquires 53,483 Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Free Report) by 271.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,483 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ramaco Resources were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in METCB. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 321.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 191.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 6,103 shares during the period. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 620.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 9,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.63% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

Shares of METCB opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $459.54 million, a P/E ratio of -94.56 and a beta of 1.03. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average of $9.11.

Ramaco Resources Announces Dividend

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METCB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $134.66 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1811 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

Ramaco Resources Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

