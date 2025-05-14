Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Comerica Bank raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $184,000.

NYSEARCA CMF opened at $55.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.72. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.61 and a twelve month high of $58.18.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

