Comerica Bank Buys 36,544 Shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) by 495.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,544 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.29% of VanEck Short Muni ETF worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 30,478 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $467,000. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,454,000. Dohj LLC increased its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 367,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after acquiring an additional 14,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $396,000.

VanEck Short Muni ETF stock opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. VanEck Short Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $17.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.12.

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

