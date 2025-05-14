Comerica Bank Buys 7,860 Shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 193.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,860 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.11% of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 670.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000.

Shares of HELO opened at $61.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.50. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.83 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.56.

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

