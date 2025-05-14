Comerica Bank Cuts Holdings in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,672 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,781 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 815.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Up 0.9%

Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $30.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $37.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.62.

Peoples Bancorp Increases Dividend

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.76 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 18.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $30,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,686 shares in the company, valued at $775,717.20. The trade was a 3.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEBO has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $37.50 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

About Peoples Bancorp

(Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Featured Articles

