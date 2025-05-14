Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRVA. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 287,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Privia Health Group by 240.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 224,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 158,188 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Privia Health Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 14,641 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 21,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Privia Health Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 15,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $352,283.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 454,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,598,375.73. This represents a 3.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Mountcastle sold 5,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $125,999.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,021,148.88. This trade represents a 3.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,484 shares of company stock worth $799,163. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PRVA. Barclays raised their price target on Privia Health Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Privia Health Group Stock Down 3.0%

Privia Health Group stock opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 243.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.87. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $26.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.40.

Privia Health Group Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

