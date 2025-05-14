Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 393.6% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 2.4%

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $77.55 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.66 and a fifty-two week high of $105.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.41 and a 200-day moving average of $88.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.