Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,249 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 804.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 836.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 9,389 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 14,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $160,990.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,057.48. This represents a 20.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 8,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $74,794.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 259,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,002.52. This represents a 3.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,549 shares of company stock valued at $485,916 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.55. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $12.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.72 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VIAV. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, January 31st. Argus increased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.69.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

