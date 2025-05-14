Comerica Bank Has $686,000 Holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 352.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,261,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,383,000 after acquiring an additional 982,931 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 506,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,076,000 after purchasing an additional 134,191 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 494,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,127,000 after buying an additional 130,531 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,936,000.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ILCB opened at $81.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.68 and a fifty-two week high of $85.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.33.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

