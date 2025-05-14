Comerica Bank Has $708,000 Stock Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,647 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 236,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,328,000 after acquiring an additional 51,589 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Century Communities by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,631,000 after purchasing an additional 47,171 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Century Communities by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,699,000 after purchasing an additional 34,046 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 257.7% during the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 64,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after buying an additional 46,477 shares during the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CCS shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded Century Communities to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Century Communities from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Century Communities Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE CCS opened at $56.76 on Wednesday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.41 and a 12 month high of $108.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.57.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.38). Century Communities had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $903.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Century Communities’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Elisa Z. Ramirez bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.68 per share, with a total value of $27,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,081.08. This trade represents a 5.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 2,400 shares of company stock valued at $130,426 over the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Century Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

See Also

