Comerica Bank Has $709,000 Position in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 621,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,916,000 after acquiring an additional 348,352 shares during the last quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,751,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,185,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,475,000 after purchasing an additional 150,293 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 406,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,772,000 after purchasing an additional 149,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 362,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,709,000 after purchasing an additional 148,365 shares in the last quarter.

MMIT stock opened at $23.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.06. NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.99 and a fifty-two week high of $24.65.

The IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide enhanced total-return potential by investing mainly in investment-grade, AMT-free US municipal bonds with duration between 3-10 years.

