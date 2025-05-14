Comerica Bank Has $727,000 Stock Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,569 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,497 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1,994.7% during the fourth quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 1,675,798 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,501,000 after buying an additional 1,595,798 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth $644,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 74,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 17,108 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Sunrun by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 238,803 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sunrun by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 524,949 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 314,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average is $8.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.47. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $22.26.

Insider Activity at Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $504.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.29 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 18.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward Harris Fenster bought 150,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,358,182 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,637.60. The trade was a 12.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 941,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,952.30. The trade was a 5.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 138,540 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,944. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.82.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

