Comerica Bank Has $733,000 Holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 155,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,312,000 after acquiring an additional 51,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $21,749,000.

NASDAQ:PTF opened at $64.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $391.07 million, a PE ratio of 37.20 and a beta of 1.23. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.57 and a fifty-two week high of $80.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.37.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.1491 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

