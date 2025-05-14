Comerica Bank Has $745,000 Stock Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,579 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in MP Materials by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 205.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 204.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MP stock opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. MP Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -35.22 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 32.09%. The firm had revenue of $60.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 199,180 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $5,393,794.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,643,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,454,498.08. The trade was a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,100 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,851. This represents a 20.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 943,792 shares of company stock valued at $25,286,567. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on MP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of MP Materials from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of MP Materials from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on MP Materials from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.61.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

