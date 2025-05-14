Comerica Bank Has $759,000 Stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 62.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,831 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVAX. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DVAX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $14.63. The company has a quick ratio of 12.34, a current ratio of 13.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14). Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $68.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.01 million. Equities analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

