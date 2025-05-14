Comerica Bank Has $786,000 Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,839 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Pitney Bowes worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PBI. Sidoti raised Pitney Bowes to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Pitney Bowes Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of PBI opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.43. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $11.01.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $493.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Pitney Bowes’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This is a boost from Pitney Bowes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP James Arthur Fairweather sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $1,407,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,650.35. The trade was a 42.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kurt James Wolf sold 78,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $834,518.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 606,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,463,040.74. This represents a 11.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 691,529 shares of company stock worth $7,442,109 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Profile

(Free Report)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.