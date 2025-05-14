Comerica Bank Has $795,000 Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Comerica Bank grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VSH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter worth $143,719,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,860,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,077,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,011,000 after buying an additional 1,301,383 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,626,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,652,000 after buying an additional 1,224,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 2,463,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Trading Up 0.7%

VSH stock opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $24.69. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.88 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average of $16.18.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Vishay Intertechnology had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $715.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -81.63%.

Insider Transactions at Vishay Intertechnology

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, CFO David Mcconnell bought 2,000 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.69 per share, for a total transaction of $29,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 53,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,929.69. The trade was a 3.88% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roy Shoshani bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $149,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 106,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,922.50. This trade represents a 10.36% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 13,000 shares of company stock worth $193,280 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

