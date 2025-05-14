Comerica Bank Has $811,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 108.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,178 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 10,251 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,000.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock opened at $28.28 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $23.49 and a 52 week high of $32.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

