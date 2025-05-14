Comerica Bank Has $831,000 Stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Comerica Bank grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 206.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,275 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNDE. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5,268.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of FNDE stock opened at $31.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.19. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $26.43 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.59.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

