Comerica Bank Has $840,000 Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 583,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,258,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 452,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,114,000 after purchasing an additional 33,630 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,000,000 after purchasing an additional 24,340 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,875,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 73,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Stock Up 1.5%

PNQI opened at $49.05 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $36.00 and a 12-month high of $51.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.19 and a 200-day moving average of $46.50. The stock has a market cap of $857.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

