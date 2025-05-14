Comerica Bank Has $845,000 Position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AZZ were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AZZ by 202.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AZZ by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in AZZ by 2,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in AZZ by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AZZ alerts:

AZZ Trading Up 0.6%

AZZ stock opened at $94.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.26. AZZ Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.59 and a fifty-two week high of $99.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25.

AZZ Announces Dividend

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $351.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.78 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 7.94%. Analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of AZZ to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Noble Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AZZ in a report on Thursday, March 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on AZZ from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Roth Mkm began coverage on AZZ in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sidoti raised AZZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AZZ presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on AZZ

Insider Activity at AZZ

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson sold 18,851 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $1,694,893.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,607 shares in the company, valued at $17,317,295.37. This trade represents a 8.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AZZ

(Free Report)

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.