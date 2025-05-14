Comerica Bank Has $868,000 Stock Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 796.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Trading Down 0.5%

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.40 and a 200-day moving average of $33.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $23.02 and a one year high of $42.48.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.24). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $712.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 14th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 193.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WERN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Werner Enterprises from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.69.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Further Reading

