Comerica Bank Has $889,000 Holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,437 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,900 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

Peabody Energy stock opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.49. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $29.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.04.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The coal producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.57 million. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is 11.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

