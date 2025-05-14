Comerica Bank Has $899,000 Position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 73.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,725 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,163,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,915,000 after purchasing an additional 576,736 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,233,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,938 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,415,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,577 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,593,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after acquiring an additional 128,664 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,469,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,983 shares during the last quarter.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Shoals Technologies Group Trading Up 12.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $80.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brandon Moss sold 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $66,619.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,051,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,500.21. This trade represents a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 40,575 shares of company stock worth $123,957 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $4.60 to $3.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.77.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.