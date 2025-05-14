Comerica Bank Has $900,000 Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of IEUR opened at $63.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $53.17 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.12.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

