Comerica Bank Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 266.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,857 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $28.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.1412 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

