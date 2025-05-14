Comerica Bank Lowers Position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 192.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 23,013 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in MYR Group by 470.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 8,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MYRG. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of MYR Group from $124.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on MYR Group from $157.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MYR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.40.

MYRG stock opened at $164.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.13 and its 200 day moving average is $137.28. MYR Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.60 and a 12-month high of $168.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $833.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.98 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 6.05%. MYR Group’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

