Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Down 0.1%

CGW stock opened at $59.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $936.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.35. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 52 week low of $50.77 and a 52 week high of $61.55.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

