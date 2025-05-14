Comerica Bank Purchases 5,964 Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Comerica Bank raised its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Intellus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the fourth quarter worth $175,000.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BHK opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $12.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.68.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Announces Dividend
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Profile
BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.
