Comerica Bank Raises Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 245.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,327 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. United Community Bank purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day moving average of $18.43. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $17.97 and a 52-week high of $18.96.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

