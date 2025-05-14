Comerica Bank Raises Holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) by 140.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 40,213 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.08% of MRC Global worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRC. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 478,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 124,056 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in MRC Global by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 861,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,005,000 after buying an additional 66,319 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,255,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 81,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 8,328 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in MRC Global by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 34,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MRC Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on MRC Global from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on MRC Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MRC Global from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

MRC Global Price Performance

Shares of MRC opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.11. MRC Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $15.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.65.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. MRC Global had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $712.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. MRC Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

MRC Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.